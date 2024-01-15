2,505 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,778. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

