1,251 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $259,000. KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $20,978,655. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.36.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $8.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $561.35. 284,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.72 and a fifty-two week high of $593.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

