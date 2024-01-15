11,132,590 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,132,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,356,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 0.18% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLYVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,541,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,329,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,618,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group Profile

NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.90. 179,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

