11,132,590 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,132,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,356,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 0.18% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLYVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,541,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,329,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,618,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.