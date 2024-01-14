Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $167.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

