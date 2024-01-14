Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pentair worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

