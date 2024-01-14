Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) vs. CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Head-To-Head Survey

CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CK Infrastructure and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A $62.69 0.43 Xcel Energy $15.31 billion 2.21 $1.74 billion $3.16 19.40

Analyst Recommendations

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CK Infrastructure. CK Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CK Infrastructure and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcel Energy 0 7 5 0 2.42

Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $65.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than CK Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares CK Infrastructure and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy 11.75% 10.44% 2.87%

Summary

Xcel Energy beats CK Infrastructure on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses. It is also involved in the production and laying of asphalt; manufacture, distribution, and sale of cement; and property investment and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and changed its name to CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Infrastructure Holdings Limited.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

