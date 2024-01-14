Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Xcel Energy worth $90,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 27.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 136,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

