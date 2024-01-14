Wrapped TRON Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.04 billion and $2.22 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,240,809,528 coins and its circulating supply is 88,240,801,843 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,240,809,527.71486 with 88,240,801,842.6515 in circulation. More information can be found at https://tron.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

