Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,697. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

About Woori Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

