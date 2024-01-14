Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 8,111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $33,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

