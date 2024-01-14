Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $683.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $683.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.