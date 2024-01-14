Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 191 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.14. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

