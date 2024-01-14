Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

