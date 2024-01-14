Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.