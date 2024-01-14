Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

