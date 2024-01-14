Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,065,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

