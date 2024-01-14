Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,482,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $271.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $275.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.