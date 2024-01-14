Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Shares of LMT opened at $463.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

