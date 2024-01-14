Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

