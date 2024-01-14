Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 999,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 19.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

