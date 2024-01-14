Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.67.

WAB opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

