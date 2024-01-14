Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises 3.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Western Midstream Partners worth $55,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

WES opened at $28.60 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

