Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

