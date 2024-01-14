Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 136 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 208.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average of $316.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

