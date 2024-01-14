Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $187.14 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00015513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $187.14 million and $7.24 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018614 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00289946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.31 or 0.99994204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.73306715 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,042,733.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.