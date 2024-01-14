Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 52,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,019. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

