Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.37% of Vista Outdoor worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $31,979,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 420,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $6,013,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.