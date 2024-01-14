Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.75% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

