Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance

Shares of VYEY remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Get Victory Oilfield Tech alerts:

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.