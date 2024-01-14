Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,795,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

CNRAF remained flat at $1.31 during trading on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

