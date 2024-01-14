Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,795,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
CNRAF remained flat at $1.31 during trading on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.
About Vicinity Centres
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.