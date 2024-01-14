Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

