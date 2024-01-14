Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $170.48 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

