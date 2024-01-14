Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Stock Performance

Valneva stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Valneva has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $668.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.38.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

