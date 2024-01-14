Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
UMGP stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 39,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
About Universal Media Group
