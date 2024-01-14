Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

UMGP stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 39,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

About Universal Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.