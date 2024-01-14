UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 609.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 890,355 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of UMH Properties worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 344.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

