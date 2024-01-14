UBS Group Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $82.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

