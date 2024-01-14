UBS Group Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $61.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.71.

FMC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.3% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

