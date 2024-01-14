Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Tri City Bankshares stock remained flat at $13.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Tri City Bankshares has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.33.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

