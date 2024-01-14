Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in December

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Tremor International stock remained flat at $2.55 during midday trading on Friday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

