TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TMOAY remained flat at $3.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. TomTom has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.30.
About TomTom
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.