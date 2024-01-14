Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:TKOMY traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

