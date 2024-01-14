The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

WMB stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

