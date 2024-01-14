The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,919,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,130. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.