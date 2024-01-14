The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lessened by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

