The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price to $3.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $111,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $111,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,266 shares of company stock valued at $241,604 over the last ninety days. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

