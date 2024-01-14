The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $36.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.23.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,737,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

