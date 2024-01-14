The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $30.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nuvei by 778.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

