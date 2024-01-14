The Goldman Sachs Group Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $173.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

DHI stock opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,159 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

