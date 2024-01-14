The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $35.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,643,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,315,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,766,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,843,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,293,000 after buying an additional 352,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

