The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $115,704.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust ( NYSE:GLU Free Report ) by 121.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

